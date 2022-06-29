Ask the Expert
BRAC launches Minority Business Accelerator initiative, here’s how to sign up

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new tool available for business owners to get a head start.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) recently launched the Drive Minority Business Accelerator initiative.\

The year-long, cohort style program will start September 2022.
The year-long, cohort style program will start September 2022.

The program is designed for minority business owners who want to take their business to the next level in the Capital Region.

The year-long, cohort style program will start September 2022. Interested individuals can find more information and apply at brac.org/drive.

Applications are open now through July 29, 2022. Preferred characteristics of applicants include a minimum of $500,000 in annual revenue within the last five years, at least three full-time employees and at least 51% owned and operated by a minority. Participants will be selected by an advisory council and the program will begin in September 2022.

To learn more about the program and to apply, visit brac.org/drive.

