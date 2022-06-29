Baton Rouge General responds to cyber attack

Baton Rouge General issued the following statement in response to a recent hack:

BATON ROUGE, La. - BRG is working through the effects of a cyber attack that began Tuesday.

First, and most importantly, the attack has not changed our ability to care for patients. We are continuing to provide patient care at all locations.

The only thing that’s a little different today (Wednesday, June 29) is that we’re temporarily charting the old-fashioned way – on paper – until we can safely bring our electronic medical record and other patient systems back online.

We are working closely with federal and state officials as well as our security vendors to ensure our patient data remains secure.

