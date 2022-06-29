Baby Queen crowned in Very Special Miss Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nova Joseph, of Hammond, was crowned as Baby Queen Very Special Miss Louisiana over the weekend at the Very Special Miss Louisiana pageant.

TARC holds this pageant annually to fundraise for special needs children.

This year, the pageant was held June 24-25 at the Mission Church in Hammond. Robin Abrams hosted the event.

Nova Joseph (Submitted by Sara Saucier)

