Baby Queen crowned in Very Special Miss Louisiana

Nova Joseph
Nova Joseph(Submitted by Sara Saucier)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nova Joseph, of Hammond, was crowned as Baby Queen Very Special Miss Louisiana over the weekend at the Very Special Miss Louisiana pageant.

TARC holds this pageant annually to fundraise for special needs children.

This year, the pageant was held June 24-25 at the Mission Church in Hammond. Robin Abrams hosted the event.

