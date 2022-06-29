Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Areas of St. Martin Parish being evacuated due to gas well rupture

A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a...
A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post.(LSP)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arnaudville, LA (KPLC) - A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post.

An evacuation area of half a mile in diameter is in place and Joe Kidder Road and Lee Roy Bourque Road are closed to travel at this time, authorities said.

Multiple agencies have responded to the area and the evacuation order is in place while crews monitor the situation and air quality, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

BRPD investigating shooting on Millerville Road
BRPD investigating shooting on Millerville Road
LifeShare Blood Center preparing for 'United We Give' Weekend
LifeShare Blood Center preparing for 'United We Give' Weekend
U.S. Supreme Court makes history: Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn-in today
U.S. Supreme Court makes history: Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn-in today
Essence Festival returns to the Crescent City
Essence Festival returns to the Crescent City
'United We Give' blood drive kicks off today
'United We Give' blood drive kicks off today