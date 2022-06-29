2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: St. Michael Warriors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Michael and the 30 other schools that signed up for weekly 7-on-7 Wednesdays in June put the finishing touches on those workouts on Wednesday, June 29.

Second-year head coach Zach Leger and his Warriors were at St. Amant creating their own version of the “Immaculate Reception” against the Chargers of Madison Prep!

St. Michael finished 5-5 his first season but is missing 16 seniors from that team. Of those, 14 started on offense or defense and some even played both ways.

Only 11 seniors will lead this squad and only a handful have been starters. But Leger sees more improvement ahead for them and his underclassmen because he’s kept his staff intact.

While the cameras were rolling, there were three quick interceptions by the defense against Madison Prep and St. Amant.

