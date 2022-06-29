Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Belaire Bengals

Sportsline Summer Camp continued on Tuesday, June 28, with the Belaire Bengals. Head coach Byron Wade continues to “harvest the fruit.”
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continued on Tuesday, June 28, with the Belaire Bengals.

Head coach Byron Wade continues to “harvest the fruit,” as he described two years ago. Entering his third year, Wade has made some progress.

In Wade’s first year, Belaire snapped a 17-year playoff drought. Last season, the Bengals finshed with a 6-3 regular season record, which included a huge district win over familiar foe Plaquemine.

Belaire ended 2021 by hosting a playoff game against Carencro, which ended in defeat.

Now, after losing 16 seniors, Wade and company are working with a junior-heavy class that still has a lot to learn on and off the field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Belaire Bengals
Vanderbilt's Carter Young during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in...
REPORT: LSU lands Vandy shortstop Carter Young through transfer portal
FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with...
LSU hires Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson
Live Oak Eagles
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Live Oak Eagles