2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Belaire Bengals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continued on Tuesday, June 28, with the Belaire Bengals.

Head coach Byron Wade continues to “harvest the fruit,” as he described two years ago. Entering his third year, Wade has made some progress.

In Wade’s first year, Belaire snapped a 17-year playoff drought. Last season, the Bengals finshed with a 6-3 regular season record, which included a huge district win over familiar foe Plaquemine.

Belaire ended 2021 by hosting a playoff game against Carencro, which ended in defeat.

Now, after losing 16 seniors, Wade and company are working with a junior-heavy class that still has a lot to learn on and off the field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.