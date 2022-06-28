Ask the Expert
YMCA keeping families active with Summer Bucket List

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the kids are out of school it can be even tougher to keep the kids and family active.

The YMCA is making it easier for your parents. They have created an entire summer challenge here.

Text SUMMER to 844.889.6222 to participate!

Check off at least 10 items on this list before July 2 for a chance to win $2,000! To learn more about upcoming summer camps, click here.

