WAFB’s Liz Koh serving as grand marshal of Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Kenilworth Civic Association (KCA) will sponsor the 50th annual Independence Day Parade on Sunday, July 3. Weather permitting, the parade will roll at 6:30 p.m., starting at the Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive.

Organizers announced that Liz Koh of WAFB Channel 9 will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade, which is Golden Jubilee-themed. Residents of the Year are Mike and Celeste Robin, and the parade’s special guest is Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

“We are excited to once again host our annual neighborhood parade,” KCA Board President John Daly said. “We are especially excited to host this year as it will mark the 50th time we will gather to celebrate. This is a perfect family-friendly way to celebrate Independence Day.”

In 1973, a small group of Kenilworth residents gathered on riding lawn mowers and bicycles to form a parade. Neighborhood residents and their children followed playing musical instruments, ranging from trumpets to jugs.

The parade expanded in the bicentennial year of 1976, with real floats for the first time. Mayor Woody Dumas rode in the parade, starting the tradition of the Baton Rouge Mayor helping to lead the parade.

The parade has grown tremendously over the years. There are now around 50 entries in the parade each year, and several thousand spectators gather to enjoy the parade. The parade started honoring the Kenilworth Resident of the Year and having a parade Grand Marshal in the late 1990s.

