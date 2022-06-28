Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WAFB’s Liz Koh serving as grand marshal of Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

The Kenilworth Civic Association (KCA) will sponsor the 50th annual Independence Day Parade on...
The Kenilworth Civic Association (KCA) will sponsor the 50th annual Independence Day Parade on Sunday, July 3.(Kenilworth Civic Association)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Kenilworth Civic Association (KCA) will sponsor the 50th annual Independence Day Parade on Sunday, July 3. Weather permitting, the parade will roll at 6:30 p.m., starting at the Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive.

Organizers announced that Liz Koh of WAFB Channel 9 will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade, which is Golden Jubilee-themed. Residents of the Year are Mike and Celeste Robin, and the parade’s special guest is Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

“We are excited to once again host our annual neighborhood parade,” KCA Board President John Daly said. “We are especially excited to host this year as it will mark the 50th time we will gather to celebrate. This is a perfect family-friendly way to celebrate Independence Day.”

The Kenilworth Civic Association (KCA) will sponsor the 50th annual Independence Day Parade on...
The Kenilworth Civic Association (KCA) will sponsor the 50th annual Independence Day Parade on Sunday, July 3.(Kenilworth Civic Association)

In 1973, a small group of Kenilworth residents gathered on riding lawn mowers and bicycles to form a parade. Neighborhood residents and their children followed playing musical instruments, ranging from trumpets to jugs.

The parade expanded in the bicentennial year of 1976, with real floats for the first time. Mayor Woody Dumas rode in the parade, starting the tradition of the Baton Rouge Mayor helping to lead the parade.

The parade has grown tremendously over the years. There are now around 50 entries in the parade each year, and several thousand spectators gather to enjoy the parade. The parade started honoring the Kenilworth Resident of the Year and having a parade Grand Marshal in the late 1990s.

For groups interested in joining, please complete the online form as soon as possible.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

The documentary will be shown at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy located at 598 Harding...
Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community
GET IT GROWING: Sandy leaf fig is a superb groundcover
GET IT GROWING: Sandy leaf fig is a superb groundcover
In honor of World Refugee Day today, people took the time to celebrate all of the diverse...
Baton Rouge celebrates World Refugee Day
Together Baton Rouge holds a public safety assembly on Saturday, June 25, calling on people to...
Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly