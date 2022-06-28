Supreme Court blocks drawing new majority-Black voting district in Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) - The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power.

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay of the district court judge’s injunctions on Louisiana Congressional redistricting maps and has granted cert. #lalege #lagov #scotus pic.twitter.com/SEBTcwhbqN — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) June 28, 2022

The case will be held pending the outcome of a similar Alabama resdistricting case the justices will consider when their new term starts in October. In both cases, a lower court said the US Voting Rights Act required creation of an additional heavily Black district.

The high court’s ruling effectively ensures the Republican-drawn map will remain in place for the 2022 elections. The state will hold elections this year under a congressional map with white majorities in five of six districts.

The three liberal justices dissented. The court gave no explanation.

