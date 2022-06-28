Southern University gateway project begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge, there will soon be a new gateway to get to Southern University that people say will be an inspiration to the whole community.

“It’s more than a gateway. I like to think that you know it is a bridge between Southern University and North Baton Rouge,” said Southern University President Ray Belton.

Tuesday, members of the Southern community got to see the plans for the new gateway, which will be on Harding Boulevard at the overpass. State Representative Barbara Carpenter said this project will inspire people to pursue higher education.

“I am overly excited for this event because Southern University is really a hidden gem that many people really don’t get to see until you come further into the campus and they can see it from afar,” Carpenter said.

The project has been a long time coming. Concept designs started in 2004. The school hopes this gateway is a way to connect Southern University with the community.

“As a neighbor of Scotlandville and as a neighbor of North Baton Rouge, I think it’s very important that we have a physical presence for our community. So, when you’re driving down Scenic Highway or coming to Harding Boulevard, you will see this entrance and be able to celebrate all the things that education and higher education does for a community, for state for the nation,” said Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs and university relations.

The gateway project is expected to take six months to a year and cost $1 million.

