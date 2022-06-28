One hurt in shooting on N. Harco Dr. in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials say a shooting investigation is underway on North Harco Drive in Baton Rouge near South Choctaw Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers are responding to the scene.

Emergency officials say one victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

There are no details at this time about what may have led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

