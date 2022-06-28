Ask the Expert
Salvation Army of Baton Rouge upgrading disaster relief fleet

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of dollars worth of donations helped The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge buy an upgraded emergency response vehicle.

The announcement about the $100,000 donation from Albertsons came during an event at The Salvation Army location on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

“Just knowing what it’s going to help and how it’s going to help not just this community but Southern Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, wherever the need is,” said Salvation Army of Baton Rouge Captain Brian Hicks. “This is going to go a long way.”

The new vehicle will allow for a faster response to any potential disasters in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas, according to The Salvation Army. More specifically, the vehicle has the capability to go out and serve thousands of meals a day.

