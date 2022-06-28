Ask the Expert
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper arrested for a DWI in Atlanta declined to provide a blood sample, according to the incident report.

Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was placed on leave last week following his arrest, according to Troop D officials.

The Atlanta Police Department provided the incident report at the request of KPLC’s Investigative Team.

An Atlanta police officer saw Young driving the wrong way on a one-way street around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to the report. Young was pulled over on another street before continuing on for a short distance, then pulled over again, the report says.

The officer said he smelled alcohol on Young’s breath, according to the report. When he asked Young for his license, Young looked all over the inside of his vehicle despite it sitting right next to him in the driver’s door handle, the report reads.

Young told officers that he was a Louisiana State Trooper and that he was a military officer.

A second officer put Young through field sobriety tests then asked him to provide a preliminary breath test.

Young agreed, but “once the device was set up and ready Mr. Young attempted multiple times to provide a sample but either did not blow any air out, sucked in, or provided an insufficient sample,” the report reads.

Young was then arrested for a DUI, read his rights “and refused to provide a sample of his breath or his blood,” the report reads.

