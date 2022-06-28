Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU lands Vandy shortstop Carter Young through transfer portal

Vanderbilt's Carter Young during a NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Columbia,...
Vanderbilt's Carter Young during a NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Columbia, Mo.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson has been on a tear this offseason and has added their fifth player via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young. Young announced the decision via Instagram on Monday, June 27 and simply stated “new opportunities.”

Young is the second shortstop that LSU has added through the portal, the first being Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda. Shortstop was one of the weaknesses for the Tigers last season as Jordan Thompson led the team in errors with 18.

Last season, Young started 53 games with a .207 batting average with 39 hits, six doubles, three triples, and seven home runs. He also added 26 RBI and had a .949 fielding percentage while committing 11 errors.

Through three seasons with the Commodores Young has played in 135 games with a .244 career batting average with 119 hits, 24 doubles, eight triples, and 23 home runs. He has a career fielding percentage of .958 with 20 total errors, with 11 being his highest in his career at Vanderbilt.

In the 2021 season Young had his best season at Vanderbilt playing in 61 games with a .966 fielding percentage and seven errors. At the plate, he hit a career-high 16 home runs, with 15 doubles and five triples to go along with 52 RBI.

The Tigers have added Creighton and two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year Dylan Tebrake, the freshman home run record holder in North Carolina State first baseman Tommy White and Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little.

