Male breaks glass with hammer during attempted burglary, authorities say

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Tanghipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a male suspect following an attempted burglary on Highway 51 at The Three Stooges store.

Back on June 18, 2022, surveillance video at the Amite store shows the suspect using a claw hammer to break the glass on the store’s front door. He is seen striking the glass several times before taking off through the parking lot, according to authorities.

During the incident, the suspect was wearing dark colored basketball shorts with two red stripes down both sides. He also had what appeared to be a gray shirt wrapped around his head, according to authorities.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may know anything about the incident to call the number 1-800-554-5245. You can remain anonymous.

