Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lump Crabmeat Mornay

Stirrin' It Up: Lump Crabmeat Mornay (June, 28 2022)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This crab mornay is a decadent mixture of crabmeat and cheese blended in a sweet cream sauce. This dish can be served as an appetizer with garlic croutons or as a side dish in individual ramekins. What a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 12–15 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds jumbo lump crabmeat

¼ pound butter

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup sliced green onions

4 tbsps flour

1 cup shellfish stock

3 cups hot heavy whipping cream

1-ounce dry white wine

1 tsp lemon juice

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a 2-quart, heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, and green onions. Sauté for 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Be careful not to brown vegetables.

Sprinkle in flour and blend well to form a white roux, 1–2 minutes. Whisk in shellfish stock and hot heavy whipping cream then bring to a low boil, stirring constantly to keep from scorching. Reduce heat to simmer then add wine and lemon juice. Sprinkle in cheese and stir constantly until melted. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Add parsley and cook 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently.

NOTE: Sauce will thicken immediately. Thin with water or milk if necessary. Remove from heat and carefully fold in lump crabmeat. Serve hot with toasted French bread or garlic croutons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Lump Crabmeat Mornay (June, 28 2022)
Lump Crabmeat Mornay (June, 28 2022)
Zucchini Salad with Lemon, Herbs and Ricotta (June 23, 2022).
Zucchini Salad with Lemon, Herbs and Ricotta
Stirrin' It Up: Zucchini Salad with Lemon, Herbs and Ricotta
Stirrin' It Up: Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Pasta with Clams (June 22, 2022)
Sundried Tomato and Prosciutto Pasta with Clams