Louisiana inshore shrimp season closing Thursday, June 30

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Louisiana shrimpers are running out of time to bring in their latest catch. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the 2022 spring inshore shrimp season will officially close at sunset Thursday, June 30.

The decision to close inside waters was made after data revealed smaller and younger shrimp within several inshore waterways. Officials wanted to protect developing shrimp and provide the opportunity for them to grow larger.

The areas that will remain open after June 30 will be monitored and closed if needed, officials said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to also remind shrimpers about restrictions. Saltwater white shrimp must be 100 count or higher.

