In Livingston Parish, Juban North Extension Project begins

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After years of discussions, Livingston parish officials and lawmakers secured money to start on the Juban North Extension Project.

Two engineering firms are working on the project that could see some tweaks before construction actually begins.

The project is welcome news for Gerald Buns. He has been living off Juban Road since 1974 and says drivers can always expect traffic.

“Every morning, every evening traffic on Juban going north of Florida Boulevard is backed up all the way to Juban Crossing,” explains Burns.

Burns says frequent bottlenecks make it hard for him to even leave his home.

“Getting out of this driveway, right here, can take up to five minutes at a time, if you are going south towards the interstate. People are really nice about letting you out, if they are going north, but you can’t go because you got traffic coming from north to the south and you can’t see until things are clear.”

Burns adds that they have been waiting for years to see some sort of progress, and finally Livingston Parish officials secured enough funding.

“This started out as traffic. It’s all about traffic between Denham, Walker, Livingston, and Satsuma. You see how much traffic we have on the interstate. This was another good route,” explains Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

Ricks says the project originally had to be put on hold while they were working on expanding Cook Road. The Juban project will cost roughly $26 million and will include a roundabout at Juban and Highway 190.

“It’s going to be a four lane with a grass median. It’s about one mile and it will extend where Juban hits 190. You will cross the overpass, go due North to Lockhart and Burgess,” adds Ricks.

Government officials say they have already started on environmental stage of this project, but it will take time before folks will actually see some construction on Juban Road.

