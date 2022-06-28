Ask the Expert
Houma man accused of rape and sex crimes involving children

Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, is being held on a bond over $1 million
Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, is being held on a bond over $1,000,000
Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, is being held on a bond over $1,000,000(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man is behind bars and is being held in lieu of a bond of over $1 million for rape and sex crime involving children, according to Terrebonne sheriff Tim Soignet.

The arrest was announced Monday (June 27).

Rodney Joseph Arabie, 47, was booked in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on accusations of first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature, and molestation of a juvenile. He’s being held on a bond of $1,350,000.

An investigation was launched on June 21 after authorities heard of allegations from the victim, a juvenile family member. Detectives say that they learned the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted at multiple locations around the parish and over a span of several years.

Authorities say that Arabie admitted to the allegations during questioning.

