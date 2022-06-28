Ask the Expert
Good rain chances continue to deliver a break from the heat

Dr. Steve Caparotta provides an update on Tuesday mornings weather forecast.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The combination of a weak front meandering in our vicinity and an area of low pressure in the northwestern Gulf should continue to produce good rain chances over the next several days.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 28.
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 28.(WAFB)

With that, highs will be near to slightly below normal, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90. It’s a welcomed relief to close out what will go down as one of the hottest Junes on record for Baton Rouge.

For Tuesday, a few showers this morning are expected to give way to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for most of us before the rains develop. Much as we’ve seen the last couple of days, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in stronger storms.

WPC precipitation through July, 5.
WPC precipitation through July, 5.(WAFB)

Little change is expected in the pattern as the weakening front and moisture from the low pressure to our west continue to produce good rain chances. Daily chances are posted at 60%-70% through Friday, with highs continuing to top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is forecast, on average, over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts possible.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 28.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 28.(WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track three separate features Tuesday. Advisories were initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 2 on Monday, located about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. This system is forecast to become a tropical storm in the days ahead. It could eventually become a hurricane if it is not completely disrupted by land interaction with South America. The official forecast shows it eventually tracking toward Central America, with Nicaragua the most likely landfall location. The next name up is Bonnie, assuming one of the other systems we’re tracking doesn’t beat it to the punch.

Potential Tropical Cyclone No.2.
Potential Tropical Cyclone No.2.(WAFB)
NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.(WAFB)

The system that might have the best chance of snagging the name Bonnie before the one approaching the Caribbean is the disturbance we’re tracking much closer to home. Low pressure appears to be slowly organizing in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico this morning. NHC currently has development odds listed at 30% as of 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see those trends a bit higher. It should track toward Texas over the next couple of days, with the greatest impact expected to be rainfall, potentially locally heavy, for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

