Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Drivers can get a discount at the pump for a limited time at participating Sheetz locations.

The convenience store chain is reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

The lower prices will only be available through the July 4 holiday travel season.

Sheetz says Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex fuel vehicles.

E85 has more ethanol and is specifically designed for “flexible fuel vehicles” and is not compatible with all vehicles, according to Sheetz.

Check your owner’s manual if you are unsure if your car is able to run with E85 fuel.

Only select Sheetz locations have Unleaded 88 or E85 fuel available. Click here to find a location near you.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session
John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others