Firefighters respond to hazardous materials call at warehouse on Siegen Lane

Firefighters respond Monday afternoon to a hazmat materials call on Siegen Lane.
Firefighters respond Monday afternoon to a hazmat materials call on Siegen Lane.(St. George Fire Prevention)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the St. George Fire Prevention District, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a hazardous materials call in the 5800 block of Siegen Lane.

A 55-gallon metal drum had reportedly expanded on both ends inside the warehouse.

The call came in around 1 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Facility managers told responders it was most likely paint thinner inside of the drum, but they were unsure of anything else mixed with it, according to the fire department.

According to SGFD, the building was immediately evacuated, and more resources were requested, including Baton Rouge Fire Department’s hazmat unit. Responding firefighters moved the drum outside into an open parking lot, and they manually cooled the drum down utilizing a carbon dioxide extinguisher. Once cooled, the drum was manually vented and drained into an appropriate container.

No injuries were reported, according to SGFD.

