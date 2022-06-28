Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Family finally returns home after 2016 flood

By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally returned to their home in Baker.

It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally...
It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally returned to their home in Baker Tuesday, June 28.(WAFB)

Their home was one of the many homes severely damaged in the historic 2016 flood. And after setbacks in trying to get everything repaired, the couple was joined by family and friends for the big reveal of their new home on Tuesday, June 28.

It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally...
It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally returned to their home in Baker Tuesday, June 28.(WAFB)

The couple’s loved one toured the finished home, which was filled with brand new furniture.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

There has been a lot of talk about abortion over the last few days, but a new bill to charge...
Law professor addresses legal challenges for abortions in LA
Police
BRPD addresses investigations into officers accused of wrongdoing
After years of discussions, Livingston parish officials and lawmakers secured money to start on...
In Livingston Parish, Juban north extension project begins
A couple is pushing for cybersecurity insurance to be required for mortgage and title companies...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Couple pushes for more cybersecurity protection after home sale targeted