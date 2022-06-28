Family finally returns home after 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally returned to their home in Baker.

It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally returned to their home in Baker Tuesday, June 28. (WAFB)

Their home was one of the many homes severely damaged in the historic 2016 flood. And after setbacks in trying to get everything repaired, the couple was joined by family and friends for the big reveal of their new home on Tuesday, June 28.

It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally returned to their home in Baker Tuesday, June 28. (WAFB)

The couple’s loved one toured the finished home, which was filled with brand new furniture.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.