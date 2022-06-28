Experts share tips to get your LinkedIn profile noticed

ORLANDO, FLA. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Seventy two percent of recruiters use LinkedIn to find talent. According to finances online, new hires found through LinkedIn more than doubled in the past quarter. That’s why, whether you have a job or are looking for one, you need to focus on your online profile.

Susan Pagan Hilton uses LinkedIn for hiring and for helping university students find jobs. But with 83 million users, how can you make your profile stand out?

“It’s all about branding for me. You want to make sure you have a professional, friendly, colorful, bright headshot,” said Hilton. “The other important thing that really stands out that a lot of people kind of neglect is the title, the headline that comes under your name.”

List the professional skill sets directly under your name. Instead of manager, put manager slash content creator slash multimedia specialist slash project leader. One big mistake people make is not filling out contact info.

“It’s imperative, especially if you’re a creative to have your website, your demo reel your portfolio,” Hilton states.

Another big mistake is leaving the summary blank.

“You want to make it 80 percent professional and 20 per percent, you know, like fun or friendly,” Hilton said.

Experts also say be sure your resume and LinkedIn profile match and don’t skip recommendations.

“It not only shows that you know what a professional you are, but how you work with others,” Hilton said. “You constantly have to nourish it and feed it and grow it and develop it. It’s your brand, It’s who you are.”

Be sure your resume and LinkedIn profile match, and how many connections you have is also important. Less than 50 can be a red flag you are not connected in your industry or don’t care enough to stay up to date with current trends and learn more from others in your field.

Also, remember most employers spend less than 15 seconds scanning a profile before deciding to continue or not. An incomplete profile is the number one reason employers move on to the next profile.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.