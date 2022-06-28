Decent rain chances for the rest of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain elevated through the rest of this week. The main reason will be a weak area of low pressure that continues to slowly drift west across the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This low-pressure system has been given a 30% chance for tropical development. Regardless of development, widespread and at times heavy rain will occur for areas of Texas and Louisiana due to this storm system. The best timing for rain will be during the afternoon and early evening each day Tuesday - Saturday.

Possible tropical development as of Tuesday, June 28. (WAFB)

Morning lows will remain in the mid-70°s, but afternoon highs will ultimately depend on the timing of showers and thunderstorms. It looks like Tuesday will be the driest day this week with a 50% coverage.

Forecast for Tuesday, June 28. (WAFB)

A 60-70% daily coverage of showers and storms will exist through Saturday. Nuisance street flooding could be an ongoing issue, especially for low-lying, poorly drained roadways. Any flash flooding concerns would be on a very localized level. Average rainfall amounts over the next 5 days look to be between 1-3″. Locally higher amounts will be possible up to 5″.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 28. (WAFB)

High pressure tries to build back into the area next week. The high-pressure system won’t be as strong as the last one that brought us the oppressive heat and humidity last week. Rain chances will be scattered during the afternoon hours through the 4th of July extended weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid-90°s by the heat of the day. Take heat-related precautions and watch for pop-up storms if you have outdoor 4th plans.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is still expected to become Bonnie. It will move into the Caribbean Sea by Wednesday with a slow intensification forecast. A Category 1 Hurricane is forecast to make landfall near the border of Nicaragua and Costa Rica Saturday morning. Another tropical wave just behind PTC #2 is only given a low chance for development over the next five days.

