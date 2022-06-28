BRPD addresses investigations into officers accused of wrongdoing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement Tuesday, June 28, addressing multiple ongoing investigations into wrongdoing allegedly committed by current and former officers.

The following is BRPD’s statement:

Over the last few weeks, the Baton Rouge Police Department has conducted several criminal and administrative investigations relative to allegations of officer wrongdoing.

The initial investigation began in April of this year and involved the theft of multiple firearms, Malfeasance, and Injuring Public Records. The case concluded on June 6, 2022 with the arrest of former BRPD officer, Benjamin Zeringue.

A second internal investigation was initiated after learning that a current BRPD officer may have released sensitive information related to an ongoing investigation. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave, and a criminal investigation began. Once the investigations conclude, the appropriate actions will be taken in line with Louisiana law and BRPD policy.

In a separate case, a former BRPD officer is being investigated relative to two incidents of alleged police misconduct. As per procedure, that officer was placed on administrative leave, and the criminal and internal investigations began. The officer abruptly retired within days of learning of these investigations, but the cases remain ongoing. Any actions deemed appropriate will follow the conclusion of the investigations.

Also, just this week, the department has launched a fourth investigation addressing another potential breach within the ranks.

The leaking of secure information within the department goes directly against public trust, and the Baton Rouge Police Department takes all allegations that go against public trust seriously. So despite numerous attempts to interfere with recent investigations, we will continue to aggressively pursue the truth that the public deserves.

To the Baton Rouge Community: We want the community to know that these few bad actors do NOT reflect the mass of the professional, hardworking and dedicated men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

As exhibited in the past, our department will hold those found to have violated policy and/or state law accountable. We will continue to demonstrate this by arresting officers when probable cause exist and by terminating those who violate applicable policy. We believe that wearing the badge is an honor and will work diligently to protect the integrity of those officers who uphold the mission of the Baton Rouge Police Department every day.

In an attempt to further protect our community and others, our office will notify the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement of any separation of employment. Additionally, on cases relating to misconduct, we will request a revocation review by the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard and Training Council of that person’s law enforcement certification. In accordance with law, these actions and circumstances will also be entered into the Louisiana Uniform Law Enforcement Statewide Reporting Database.

