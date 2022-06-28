Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge adoption agencies preparing

Baby generic
Baby generic(Gray)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge area adoption agencies are already preparing for what could be much busier days in the future if women chose that route.

Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge helps moms learn more about the adoption process through education. And following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, they believe more women could seek their services.

It’s the same sentiment for the St. Elizabeth Foundation, a non-profit adoption agency that assists couples hoping to adopt and women looking to make an adoption plan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

The Kenilworth Civic Association (KCA) will sponsor the 50th annual Independence Day Parade on...
WAFB’s Liz Koh serving as grand marshal of Kenilworth Independence Day Parade
Some Louisiana law firms partnered with the Fair Fight Initiative to offer free legal...
La. attorneys to offer free legal services to people facing criminal charges under new abortion ban
Louisiana wildlife workers recovered the bodies of the three men who disappeared in Lake...
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
People are frustrated over having to look at an algae infested lake that was once a staple of...
Construction preparation begins on LSU lakes