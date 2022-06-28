Ask the Expert
Arrests made during investigation into drug trafficking across country, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit removed thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and weapons off the streets during an investigation into a cross-country drug ring.

Officials state that EBRSO conducted an investigation into a narcotics firearm trafficking group that calls themselves the “Blue Print Kids” a group operated by Ethan Hendricks, Jacquel Bellard, and Marcus Elam. Along with Quinton Rogers and other co-conspirators.

The investigation also led to the arrests of Bellard, 28, Hendricks, 27, and Elam, 28, according to investigators.

During the investigation, agents learned that the group was allegedly transporting large amounts of marijuana from Oregon to East Baton Rouge Parish and Ascension Parish. The group is also accused of using several locations in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish area to store and distribute illegal drugs.

Each of the individuals arrested face several charges in connection with the investigation. Arrest warrants will be issued at a later time for others who may have also played a role in the drug trafficking, according to investigators.

On Monday, June 27 EBRSO Narcotics along with multiple agencies were executed four search warrants, three in Baton Rouge and one in Ascension Parish.

According to officials, they seized 1.25 ounces of fentanyl, an approximate street value of $3,000, 26 pounds of marijuana, an approximate street value of $52,000, $78,111, AR-15 upper, Anderson arms AR-15, Tippman AR-15 pistol, Taurus semi-auto handgun, two SCCY semi-auto handguns, a Glock semi-auto handgun and numerous high capacity magazines.

