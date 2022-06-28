Ask the Expert
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Live Oak Eagles

Week three of Sportsline Summer Camp began with the Live Oak Eagles on Monday, June 27.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Week three of Sportsline Summer Camp began with the Live Oak Eagles on Monday, June 27.

The boys in Watson came out the gates strong last season, winning their first four games. Then, they ended 2021 on a six-game losing streak.

That has led to some tweaking from head coach Blane Westmoreland. The Eagles are switching from a 3-4 to a 4-2-5 defense.

Senior Josiah Harrouch looks to snag some interceptions like he did in 7-on-7 against Denham Springs.

Harrouch is one of 12 seniors on this Live Oak team, which is a huge step down from last year’s 28 seniors.

The Eagles have mainly been a ground-and-pound team. Now, they plan on spreading the ball out more to their weapons on the outside.

That includes lanky senior wide receiver Bryson McKeithen, who almost reeled in a tight sideline catch in 7-on-7.

Westmoreland believes his guys are ahead of the curve in picking up the new concepts.

