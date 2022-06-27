Wetter, less hot weather pattern taking shape

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The combination of a stalled weak frontal boundary, a slowly developing low-pressure system in the Northern Gulf of Mexico, and abundant tropical moisture in the atmosphere will lead to a changing weather pattern.

We say bye to the dangerously hot weather conditions as additional clouds and passing showers will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 80°s to 90° for the rest of the work week.

Last week’s mainly dry weather pattern should allow for rain amounts to be manageable for most. We might see some nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas before all is said and done this week.

10 day forecast as of Monday, June 27. (WAFB)

Showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be strong with frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. Rain coverage stays 50-60% through the rest of the week. Rain amounts look to average between 1-3″ across the local area over the next seven days. We could see some localized bullseyes of 4-5″.

As we move into the 4th of July extended holiday weekend, rain chances will decrease slightly. This will allow afternoon highs to increase slightly. Expect a hot and humid 4th with a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Seven day rainfall forecast as of Monday, June 27. (WAFB)

Upcoming rain chances through Sunday, July 3. (WAFB)

The tropics are getting more active with three areas to watch. The one with the greatest threat to becoming Bonnie doesn’t look to be impactful to the Gulf region as it is currently forecast to move into Central America. A broad area of low pressure just off our coast will be moving west away from Louisiana in the coming days. The third area is way out in the Central Atlantic and we have plenty of time to monitor how it progresses.

Possible tropical development as of Monday, June 27. (WAFB)

