Two weeks away from Dancing For a Cause!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Arc of East Ascension’s annual fundraising event, Dancing For a Cause is less than two weeks away.

It will take place on Saturday, July 9, at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building in Gonzales.

Dancing for a cause (WAFB)

The event helps fund activities, housing, job training and educational programs.

It showcases community leaders and prominent citizens of the Ascension Parish area, as they transform into Star Dancers to present live ballroom performances with their professional dance partners.

WAFB’s Tisha Powell is a star dancer this year.

Sharon Morris with the Arc of East Ascension and Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon spoke with WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ about the last minute preparations and what to expect.

Event table sponsorships are sold out, but you can still get early-bird tickets here or at Lamendola,’s Supermarket.

WAFB’s Greg Meriwether and Elizabeth Vowell will emcee the event.

