Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Two weeks away from Dancing For a Cause!

The Arc of East Ascension's annual fundraising event
The Arc of East Ascension's annual fundraising event(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Arc of East Ascension’s annual fundraising event, Dancing For a Cause is less than two weeks away.

It will take place on Saturday, July 9, at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building in Gonzales.

Dancing for a cause
Dancing for a cause(WAFB)

The event helps fund activities, housing, job training and educational programs.

It showcases community leaders and prominent citizens of the Ascension Parish area, as they transform into Star Dancers to present live ballroom performances with their professional dance partners.

WAFB’s Tisha Powell is a star dancer this year.

Sharon Morris with the Arc of East Ascension and Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon spoke with WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ about the last minute preparations and what to expect.

Event table sponsorships are sold out, but you can still get early-bird tickets here or at Lamendola,’s Supermarket.

WAFB’s Greg Meriwether and Elizabeth Vowell will emcee the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Future Rainfall Amounts
Rising rain chances will lower daytime highs
The 7th annual Freedom Fest Triathlon in New Roads has everyone sweating this year.
Freedom Fest held in New Roads
Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion...
Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community
Drone video along False River in New Roads shows what firefighters were dealing with Sunday as...
Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road