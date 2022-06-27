Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

School safety discussed during meeting in Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. John Barthelemy discusses school safety
Assumption Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. John Barthelemy discusses school safety(Assumption Parish Schools)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several potential new safety measures were discussed during a recent meeting between Assumption School District leaders and Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

According to a school district spokesperson, officials discussed portable metal detectors, better doors and locks, and upgraded cameras on school campuses.

“Our board felt it was important to be proactive to address concerns,” Assumption Parish School Board President Honoray Lewis said. “We have visited other districts to get ideas, we’ve met with community members, and we’re working hand-in-hand with law enforcement.”

The officials also talked about increasing the amount of times that schools conduct safety drills. There are also discussions about increasing awareness through a ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 others still missing in Lake Maurepas
Police Lights
Juvenile shot Monday on Sherwood Street
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
Blood donor center reopens after flooding during Hurricane Ida