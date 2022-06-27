School safety discussed during meeting in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several potential new safety measures were discussed during a recent meeting between Assumption School District leaders and Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

According to a school district spokesperson, officials discussed portable metal detectors, better doors and locks, and upgraded cameras on school campuses.

“Our board felt it was important to be proactive to address concerns,” Assumption Parish School Board President Honoray Lewis said. “We have visited other districts to get ideas, we’ve met with community members, and we’re working hand-in-hand with law enforcement.”

The officials also talked about increasing the amount of times that schools conduct safety drills. There are also discussions about increasing awareness through a ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign.

