REPORT: LSU to hire Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Jay Johnson have made their first huge hire replacing one of two assistants in hiring Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Johnson is replacing former Tiger pitching coach Jason Kelly who left after one one season to take the head coaching job at the University of Washington.

BREAKING: @LSUbaseball is hiring @Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new pitching coach, sources tell @d1baseball. Johnson has spent the last four seasons with the #Twins and marks a blockbuster hire for Jay Johnson. #LSU https://t.co/iXDPdKS6pm pic.twitter.com/OVkWIrQgXS — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 26, 2022

The Twins pitching coach has spent the past four seasons with the Twins, a team that has one the AL Central in 2019 and 2020 and currently is in first place for the 2022 season. Johnson has experience in the college ranks coaching at Arkansas and Mississippi State and was the pitching coach for the Razorbacks in 2018 when they finished as runner-ups in the CWS.

Johnson will leave the Twins midseason after the five-game series to accept the Tigers’ job.

