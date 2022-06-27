Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU to hire Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson

FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with...
FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with pitcher Taylor Rogers and catcher Mitch Garver during a baseball game in Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2019. Johnson has informed the club he will leave his job, reportedly for the same role at LSU. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Jay Johnson have made their first huge hire replacing one of two assistants in hiring Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Johnson is replacing former Tiger pitching coach Jason Kelly who left after one one season to take the head coaching job at the University of Washington.

The Twins pitching coach has spent the past four seasons with the Twins, a team that has one the AL Central in 2019 and 2020 and currently is in first place for the 2022 season. Johnson has experience in the college ranks coaching at Arkansas and Mississippi State and was the pitching coach for the Razorbacks in 2018 when they finished as runner-ups in the CWS.

Johnson will leave the Twins midseason after the five-game series to accept the Tigers’ job.

