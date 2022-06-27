Ask the Expert
JACQUES TALK: New LSU offensive linemen

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First-year LSU head football coach Brian Kelly likewise has an influx of new offensive linemen that will hopefully lead the Tigers to victory.

In this video, we visit two true freshmen in Neville’s Will Campbell and Catholic High’s Emery Jones, along with East Tennessee State transfer and 5th year senior Tre’Mond Shorts.

