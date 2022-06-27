Freedom Fest held in New Roads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While some are trying to beat the summer heat, others are choosing to embrace it.

“You’ve accomplished something huge, especially in this heat,” says Michelle Forte, who is the race coordinator.

The 7th annual Freedom Fest Triathlon in New Roads has everyone sweating this year.

“We want to make this state and everyone healthy. And it’s just good mentally, physically and we just enjoy doing it,” added Forte.

While biking, running, and swimming, participants were eager to beat their own previous records.

For Daniel Allemond, finishing this triathlon is more than just a win for himself.

“I had leukemia, and I was diagnosed in September of ‘15 and relapsed January of ‘21. All in all, it’s been one year since I had a stem cell transplant, and my little man is six months old. When I was going through a transplant, he was in the tummy, and I just fighting for my life to be able to see him and to race again,” explained Allemond.

After beating cancer not once, but twice, Allemond has finished two Ironman triathlons. Every time he crosses that finish line, he’s grateful not just for his life, but for his family, who has been with him, through all the ups and downs of life. “

“It just makes me proud, and it’s also inspiring to see his positive attitude and how much he’s accomplished after everything he’s been through,” said Maggie, Allemond’s wife.

On Sunday, June 26, Allemond not only finished strong, but got to see the smiling faces of his wife and son, and he wants to remind everyone that you can fight through anything.

The Freedom Fest Triathlon happens year on the Sunday before the Fourth of July.

