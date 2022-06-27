Finally some relief from the heat as rain chances climb

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our local pattern has undergone a pretty significant transition over the last 24 hours as widespread rains during the latter part of Sunday marked the beginning of a rainier and not-so-hot stretch in the days ahead.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 27. (WAFB)

The shift in the pattern is tied into a trough of low pressure along the northern Gulf Coast along with a weak cold front approaching from the north. Both features should continue to produce much better rain chances in the days ahead, and consequently, significantly less heat than what we’ve seen for most of the month of June.

For Monday, a few showers will be possible through the morning hours, with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Temperatures will largely be driven by when rains develop in a given neighborhood, but highs should top out in the upper 80s to near 90 for most. That should mark an end to a run of nine straight days in the upper 90s and 15 straight days at or above 95° in Baton Rouge. As for the rains, recent dry weather should preclude a significant flood threat, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible in some slow-moving storms.

Satellite and radar for Monday, June 27. (WAFB)

Little change is expected in the pattern through the week, with daily rain chances running anywhere from 50%-70%. Those increased rain chances also mean that highs should be closer to normal, if not a bit below normal, ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. The 7-day rainfall outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center indicates that 2″-4″ rains will be common across our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, July 4. (WAFB)

Looking ahead toward the 4th of July, some uncertainty creeps into the forecast as to whether high pressure will attempt to reestablish itself over the area. For now, I’ve got rain chances at 40%-50% for the holiday weekend, with highs in the low 90s. If high pressure does become more entrenched, the forecast could trend a bit hotter and drier.

10 day forecast as of Monday, June 27. (WAFB)

In the tropics, we’ve also got plenty to talk about. Closest to home, weak low pressure is noted near the Louisiana coast this morning and this feature is expected to drift to the southwest toward Texas over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) currently lists development odds at 20%, with the primary impact being rainfall for parts of Louisiana and Texas.

1 a.m. NHC outlook as of Monday, June 27 (WAFB)

Two other tropical waves farther out in the Atlantic are being watched for possible development. The first is likely to become the season’s next tropical depression over the next couple of days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The wave behind it is given a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

