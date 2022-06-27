Blood donor center reopens after flooding during Hurricane Ida

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Hospital announced the reopening of a remodeled blood donor center at the hospital’s Ascension Parish location in Gonzales.

The announcement means the new center located on W. St. Clare Boulevard will be open every Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for donations.

“We’re excited to reopen the blood donor center and expand our donation hours back to five days a week,” said Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center manager Jay Thomas. “Blood donations are currently in short supply, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to donate. Every donation saves up to three lives.”

Since Hurricane Ida, the blood donor center had been operating out of a mobile donation bus because of flooding during the hurricane.

If you’re considering making a blood donation at the Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center, you can call the number (225) 743-2405. The hospital said walk-ins are also welcome.

