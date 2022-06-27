Baton Rouge AIDS Society doing 24-hour testing June 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge AIDS Society or BRASS will have its 18th annual testing event Monday, June 27 for 24 hours.

It’s happening at 646 North Foster Dr. Suite A.

The agency provides HIV/AIDS education, testing, and prevention services. It tests for Syphilis, Hepatitis C, Glucose, and Pregnancy screening for Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Officials said they are continuing to battle against the spread of HIV in the community and have tested over 12,000 members of the community since the opening of its doors in 1998.

Doors are open to volunteers.

