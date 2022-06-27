Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge AIDS Society doing 24-hour testing June 27

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge AIDS Society or BRASS will have its 18th annual testing event Monday, June 27 for 24 hours.

It’s happening at 646 North Foster Dr. Suite A.

The agency provides HIV/AIDS education, testing, and prevention services. It tests for Syphilis, Hepatitis C, Glucose, and Pregnancy screening for Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Officials said they are continuing to battle against the spread of HIV in the community and have tested over 12,000 members of the community since the opening of its doors in 1998.

Doors are open to volunteers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Baton Rouge AIDS Society doing 24-hour testing June 27
Baton Rouge AIDS Society doing 24-hour testing June 27
La. Department of Health shuts down Delta Clinic, 2 others
Music Mends Minds: Magical memories.
Music Mends Minds: Magical memories
pickleball
Preventing Pickleball injuries