9 adults, 1 child displaced after early morning apartment fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nine adults and a child are displaced after an early morning apartment fire according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. on Monday, June 27 in the 14000 block of S. Harrells Ferry Road at the Park Place Apartments.

9 adults, 1 child displaced after early morning apartment fire.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Officials state that the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning clothes dryer and when firefighters arrived on scene all occupants were outside and safe, but fire was coming out of apartment 205.

Firefighters made their way up the stairs and began attacking the fire and they were able to contain the fire to apartment 205 but other apartments in the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist those residents.

