1 dead, 2 others still missing in Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated that one of the three people who went missing on Sunday, June 26 has been found dead in Lake Maurepas.

According to the LDWF, the 48-year-old was the one who was found dead and they are still searching for the 18-year-old and 20-year old.

LDWF stated that they were notified that three people went missing at the mouth of the Blind River around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon. (Submitted)

Adam Einck with LDWF says they are searching for an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

“A lot of agencies are assisting in the search, trying our best, hopefully, we can find these people alive,” Einck said.

As of 6 p.m., the search was still underway with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maurepas Fire Department, and Livingston Parish Fire Department assisting LDWF with the search.

