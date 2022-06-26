Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on I-10 East near Ramah

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle fire Sunday afternoon is causing major backups on I-10 Eastbound near Ramah, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say at least one lane remained closed as of 1 p.m. Sunday. The closure is causing traffic to flow slowly through the area.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the area of any debris, according to Louisiana State Police. They ask drivers to take an alternate route or remain cautious when driving on the interstate.

This is a developing story. Check back at a later time for updates.

