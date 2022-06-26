One more day in the upper 90s
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was a hot one, reaching 99 degrees in Baton Rouge for the third day in a row, before a few showers and non-severe storms rolled across the area.
Highs Sunday will be in the upper 90s once again. We still have not hit 100 yet this season, and hopefully that will continue.
There will be a 30% chance of storms Sunday afternoon, similar to Saturday.
We may be done with the heat advisories for the bulk of the work week forecast. Monday through Friday will be on the wetter side, with 50% rain chances each day, highs only in the low 90s most of the week.
As for the tropics, We’re monitoring two separate areas of disturbed weather, one in the tropical Atlantic, that has a medium chance of development, followed by one in the northern Gulf that has a low chance over the next few days.
We’ll keep you posted.
