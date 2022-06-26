Ask the Expert
One more day in the upper 90s

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was a hot one, reaching 99 degrees in Baton Rouge for the third day in a row, before a few showers and non-severe storms rolled across the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 26
Highs Sunday will be in the upper 90s once again. We still have not hit 100 yet this season, and hopefully that will continue.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 26
There will be a 30% chance of storms Sunday afternoon, similar to Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 26
We may be done with the heat advisories for the bulk of the work week forecast. Monday through Friday will be on the wetter side, with 50% rain chances each day, highs only in the low 90s most of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 26
As for the tropics, We’re monitoring two separate areas of disturbed weather, one in the tropical Atlantic, that has a medium chance of development, followed by one in the northern Gulf that has a low chance over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 26
We’ll keep you posted.

