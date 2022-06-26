Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Officials searching for 3 missing people in Lake Maurepas

A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.

According to the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, they were notified that three people went missing at the mouth of the Blind River around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Adam Einck with LDWF says they are searching for an 18-year-old man, 20-year-old man, and 48-year-old man.

“A lot of agencies are assisting in the search, trying our best, hopefully, we can find these people alive,” Einck said.

As of 6 p.m., the search was still underway with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maurepas Fire Department, and Livingston Parish Fire Department assisting LDWF with the search.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the 5:30 p.m. weather forecast on Sunday, June 26.
FIRST ALERT 5:30 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, June 26
Future Rainfall Amounts
Rising rain chances will lower daytime highs
Fire officials temporarily shut down False River Road as crews work to put out a house fire on...
New Roads house fire shuts down False River Road
Officials respond Sunday afternoon to a house fire in the 9000 block of False River Road in the...
New Roads house fire shuts down False River Road