New Roads house fire shuts down False River Road

Officials respond Sunday afternoon to a house fire in the 9000 block of False River Road in the New Roads area.
Officials respond Sunday afternoon to a house fire in the 9000 block of False River Road in the New Roads area.(Pointe Coupee Parish Fire)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials say they have temporarily shut down False River Road as they work to put out a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 9000 block.

According to Point Coupee Fire District 5, all Point Coupee fire districts are responding to the multi-story house fire, as well as firefighters from West Feliciana and Zachary.

Fire officials temporarily shut down False River Road as crews work to put out a house fire on...
Fire officials temporarily shut down False River Road as crews work to put out a house fire on the street's 9000 block.(Pointe Coupee Parish Fire)

Chief Pedro Leonard says the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Drone footage shows a house fire Pointe Coupee Parish firefighters and other agencies are working to put out on False River Road on Sunday, June 26.

Two Baton Rouge Fire Department trucks are covering Point Coupee Parish while its fire districts are working to get this fire under control.

