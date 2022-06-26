New Roads house fire shuts down False River Road
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials say they have temporarily shut down False River Road as they work to put out a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 9000 block.
According to Point Coupee Fire District 5, all Point Coupee fire districts are responding to the multi-story house fire, as well as firefighters from West Feliciana and Zachary.
Chief Pedro Leonard says the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported at this time.
Two Baton Rouge Fire Department trucks are covering Point Coupee Parish while its fire districts are working to get this fire under control.
