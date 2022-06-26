Ask the Expert
Highways in Iberville, Ascension Parishes forced to shut down due to fire, sink hole

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WAFB) - A sink hole and a car fire forced two highways to shut down Sunday morning, according to DOTD.

Around 11 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced both lanes of LA 431 at Bayou Boulevard are closed.

Traffic officials say the closure is due to a sink hole in the area.

In Iberville Parish, I-10 East is closed at Ramah due a vehicle fire.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route at this time.

