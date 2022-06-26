Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community

The documentary will be shown at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy located at 598 Harding...
The documentary will be shown at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy located at 598 Harding Blvd. starting at 6 p.m.(Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Summer of Hope initiative continues in the Capital City on Tuesday, June 28 with a film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ on the campus of Southern University and A&M College.

The movie focuses on a Kansas City, Mo. mother named Rosilyn Temple, who transformed the pain of losing a son to violence into passion, progress and purpose to help her community.

RELATED LINK
Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly
East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is...

The documentary will be shown at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy located at 598 Harding Blvd. starting at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Liz Robinson, the Founder of C.H.A.N.G.E, a group focused on helping to reduce crime in Baton Rouge, joined 9News Sunday Morning for a live interview about the film screening.

The Baton Rouge mother shared she lost her son, a local rapper, to gun violence when he was shot and killed in 2018.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
The documentary will be shown at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy located at 598 Harding Blvd. starting at 6 p.m.

After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring Temple and Major Kari Thompson of the Kansas City Police Department.

Lt. James Jefferson of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Kerri Daniel of Pain to Purpose Ministries and Linda Smith of the Great Exchange will also be in attendance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

GET IT GROWING: Sandy leaf fig is a superb groundcover
GET IT GROWING: Sandy leaf fig is a superb groundcover
In honor of World Refugee Day today, people took the time to celebrate all of the diverse...
Baton Rouge celebrates World Refugee Day
Together Baton Rouge holds a public safety assembly on Saturday, June 25, calling on people to...
Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly
Louisiana Weekend: Fun at Quarters
Louisiana Weekend: Fun at Quarters