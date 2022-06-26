Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Summer of Hope initiative continues in the Capital City on Tuesday, June 28 with a film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ on the campus of Southern University and A&M College.

The movie focuses on a Kansas City, Mo. mother named Rosilyn Temple, who transformed the pain of losing a son to violence into passion, progress and purpose to help her community.

The documentary will be shown at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy located at 598 Harding Blvd. starting at 6 p.m.

Liz Robinson, the Founder of C.H.A.N.G.E, a group focused on helping to reduce crime in Baton Rouge, joined 9News Sunday Morning for a live interview about the film screening.

The Baton Rouge mother shared she lost her son, a local rapper, to gun violence when he was shot and killed in 2018.

After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring Temple and Major Kari Thompson of the Kansas City Police Department.

Lt. James Jefferson of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Kerri Daniel of Pain to Purpose Ministries and Linda Smith of the Great Exchange will also be in attendance.

