Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fears of SCOTUS reeling in other established rights not unfounded, Dillard professor says

Dillard University professor Dr. Robert Collins said concerns that the US Supreme Court could...
Dillard University professor Dr. Robert Collins said concerns that the US Supreme Court could roll back other established rights in the wake of its opinion overturning federal abortion protections are legitimate.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Concerns of many that the US Supreme Court might be emboldened to roll back other established rights -- such as the right to contraceptives or of same-sex couples to wed -- are not unfounded in the wake of Friday’s momentous opinion overturning federal abortion protections, a Dillard University professor said.

“I think they have a right to be worried, now that the precedent has been set that the Supreme Court could actually come after rights, could actually take rights away,” Dr. Robert Collins, a public policy professor at Dillard, told Fox 8 in an exclusive interview Sunday (June 26).

“I think they need to be worried, because it’s never happened before, and now it’s happened. So I think they should be worried.”

Collins said such concerns have to be taken seriously, particularly in a divisive climate in which conservatives have established a powerful 6-3 majority on the nation’s high court.

“In the history of landmark Supreme Court decisions, every other decision in history has expanded rights, even the conservative decisions,” Collins said. “This is the first decision in the history of the Supreme Court that has actually contracted rights, taken rights away.”

Friday’s opinion, though anticipated for several weeks after the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s majority draft, still generated shockwaves across the nation and sparked numerous protests and social media arguments.

Health educator Dr. Eric Griggs warned that no matter which side of the abortion issue one supports, it can be important for mental and physical health to step back and decompress from the emotionally wrought debate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court on day of decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
The debate over abortion moves from the court to the states and voters
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
The decision written by Justice Samuel Alito finds that there is no longer a federal...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Biden reacts to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision overturning the right to abortion....
Biden: 'A sad day for the court and for the country'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and...
Pelosi: 'Radical Supreme Court'