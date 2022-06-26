Ask the Expert
DOTD announces emergency closure of LA 431 bridge over Black Bayou due to sink hole

Road closed
Road closed(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Sunday, June 23 that the LA 431 bridge over Black Bayou in St. Amant will remain closed.

The bridge was shut down due to a sinkhole that formed on the bridge.

Bridge inspectors will be evaluating the damage more closely to determine the extent of the repairs.

A timeline will be provided once the evaluation has taken place.

Commuters may detour LA 935 to LA 22 then travel LA 429.

