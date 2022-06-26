Ask the Expert
Cause of vacant house fire in Baton Rouge under investigation

House fire on N.23rd St. in Baton Rouge
House fire on N.23rd St. in Baton Rouge(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine what caused a vacant home on North 23rd Street to go up in flames early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on North 23rd Street near Plank Road just before 5 a.m. After entering the home, firefighters discovered the flames coming from a bedroom near the back of the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews prevented the flames from spreading to nearby homes. However, heat from the fire damaged siding on one neighboring house.

The fire was brought under control in about a half hour. The home involved is considered a total loss.

