Bicyclist killed after getting struck by car in Ascension Parish, police say

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales was killed after getting struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Highway 61 in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The deadly incident happened as White entered the highway headed west just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said at the same time, a Toyota Camry was headed north on Highway 61 and struck White. The victim died at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police said they don’t know whether impairment may have played a role in the accident. A routine toxicology will be performed by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

White was not wearing a helmet and had no lights on his bicycle at the time of the incident, according to police. The driver of the Camry was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

